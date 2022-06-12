CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 472 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,226,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Analog Devices by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 81,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $156.92 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.