CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 5,731 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BR stock opened at $140.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.74 and its 200 day moving average is $155.47. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

