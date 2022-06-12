CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 7,857 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,943 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,857 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $58.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

