CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 76,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,818 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $5,367,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP stock opened at $179.43 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.86 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 66.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAP. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.94.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

