CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,435 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $108,000.

BATS NOBL opened at $87.81 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.80.

