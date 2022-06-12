Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires New Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $476,000. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 72.6% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 2,412,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,409,000 after buying an additional 1,014,360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 17.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 219,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,409 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.68.

NASDAQ ON opened at $60.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.