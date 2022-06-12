Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires Shares of 2,246 GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,100,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,232,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Shares of GXO stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 33.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.22.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

