Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Saia were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Saia by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,392,000 after purchasing an additional 314,246 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 895,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,838,000 after buying an additional 117,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,369,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Saia by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 672,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,435,000 after buying an additional 108,925 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $186,244,000.

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA opened at $191.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.78. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.64 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. Bank of America lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.64.

Saia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.