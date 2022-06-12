Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Capri were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,483,000 after buying an additional 723,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 131.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,559,000 after buying an additional 452,610 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $27,607,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $13,435,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 883,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,315,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.30. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

