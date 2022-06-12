Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $200,000 Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ITT were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,095,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ITT by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ITT by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT opened at $70.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.76. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.16 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

