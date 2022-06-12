Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $205,000 Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

