Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $206,000 Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,474,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,837,000 after purchasing an additional 54,224 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,165,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,093,000 after buying an additional 929,501 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after buying an additional 615,800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,314,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,809,000 after buying an additional 110,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,480,000 after buying an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WH opened at $73.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.63. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

