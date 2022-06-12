Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in GameStop were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,653,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,427,000 after buying an additional 49,360 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

In related news, Director Alain Attal purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.91 per share, with a total value of $194,865.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $92,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME opened at $129.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of -1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.42 and a 200 day moving average of $129.95. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $255.69.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.63). GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

GameStop Company Profile (Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.