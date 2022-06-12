Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $211,000 Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Assurant were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,236,000 after purchasing an additional 193,589 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Assurant by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,512 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 1,278.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 50,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,715,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 1,052.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 42,527 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.48.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIZ stock opened at $173.90 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.57 and its 200-day moving average is $169.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Assurant Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.