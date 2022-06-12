Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $223,000 Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $77,472,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,417,000 after acquiring an additional 253,350 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 958.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,764,000 after acquiring an additional 214,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 4,805.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 147,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 144,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $220.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $236.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The business had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.85, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,010.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,094,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $9,390,830. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

