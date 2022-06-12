Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Raymond James raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

FRT stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 130.49%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

