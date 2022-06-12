Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in American Financial Group by 511.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 13,887 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 382.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $135.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.60. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.07 and a 12-month high of $152.29.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $8.56 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

