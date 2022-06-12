Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BJ opened at $61.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.52. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

