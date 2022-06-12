Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $154,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $91,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,382 shares of company stock worth $4,710,382. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GL stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.65.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

