Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 19,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $2,413,200.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,615.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,475 shares of company stock worth $3,648,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $119.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.11 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.14.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

About Arrow Electronics (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.