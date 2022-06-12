Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $22.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

