Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,110.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MANH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $118.50 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.58 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 1.90.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

