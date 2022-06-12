Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,050 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 61.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

