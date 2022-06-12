Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 186 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

NYSE:Y opened at $834.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $837.41 and a 200 day moving average of $738.79. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $585.10 and a 52 week high of $862.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 EPS for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.81 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on Y. JMP Securities cut shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Alleghany Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.