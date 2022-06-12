Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 3,600 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

About New York Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.