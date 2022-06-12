Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 45 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cable One were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cable One by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 5,503.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 40,451 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,364,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,866.00.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,777.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CABO stock opened at $1,282.53 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,049.81 and a twelve month high of $2,136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,281.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1,481.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 17.63%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

