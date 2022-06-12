Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 450 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKSI. Loop Capital began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $112.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $181.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

