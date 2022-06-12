Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 451 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $34.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion and a PE ratio of 26.17.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.