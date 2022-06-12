Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 540 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 740.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $42,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $145,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 28,012 shares worth $2,413,988. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

