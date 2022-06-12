Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 550 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $805,769,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First American Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,102,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,739,000 after purchasing an additional 68,969 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,751,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,999,000 after purchasing an additional 634,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,696,000 after purchasing an additional 212,653 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in First American Financial by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,060,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,102,000 after purchasing an additional 111,700 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FAF. BTIG Research decreased their price target on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.11. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $55.52 and a twelve month high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

