Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 630 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 389.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $114.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.45. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

