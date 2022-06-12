Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 650 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,834 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 9,931 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 393.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,582 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 22,789 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 112,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WYNN. CBRE Group raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.88.

WYNN opened at $62.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.22. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average of $78.96.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.41) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

