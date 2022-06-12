Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 700 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Owens Corning by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,043,000 after buying an additional 243,775 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Owens Corning by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 182,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,585,000 after buying an additional 29,030 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Owens Corning by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

Shares of OC opened at $89.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average of $91.33. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

