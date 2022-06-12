Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 943,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,650,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.34% of Viridian Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 5,399.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.13. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 360.68% and a negative net margin of 5,014.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,324,836 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

About Viridian Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.