Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903,630 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.86% of iShares Europe ETF worth $18,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 85.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period.

IEV stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.50. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

