Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,645 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of International Bancshares worth $19,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,287,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,946,000 after purchasing an additional 212,316 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 403,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.09. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $47.98.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.98% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

