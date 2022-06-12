Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 196.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,526 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,093 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF opened at $19.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

