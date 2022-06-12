Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $130.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.38.

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 1.06. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.14.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $211,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $57,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,401 shares of company stock worth $46,608,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

