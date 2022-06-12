Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up to $2.34

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.40. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 80,210 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLOV shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.42 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 112.18% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 606.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 705,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after buying an additional 1,272,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after buying an additional 775,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. 23.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

