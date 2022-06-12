CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Gap Down to $14.29

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.29, but opened at $13.60. CNH Industrial shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 36,488 shares trading hands.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.67.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

