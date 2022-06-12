Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 106,535 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 47,359 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,050 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.77.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.