Comparing Allego (NYSE:ALLG) & Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Allego alerts:

This table compares Allego and Petco Health and Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allego N/A N/A -78.72% Petco Health and Wellness 3.09% 8.93% 3.09%

This table compares Allego and Petco Health and Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allego $102.10 million 5.03 -$378.20 million N/A N/A Petco Health and Wellness $5.81 billion 0.61 $164.42 million $0.68 23.07

Petco Health and Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Volatility & Risk

Allego has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petco Health and Wellness has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Allego and Petco Health and Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allego 0 1 2 0 2.67 Petco Health and Wellness 2 3 7 0 2.42

Allego currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.38%. Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus target price of $22.73, suggesting a potential upside of 44.85%. Given Allego’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allego is more favorable than Petco Health and Wellness.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Allego shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness beats Allego on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allego Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc., a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of March 23, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,500 Petco locations in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico that included a network of approximately 200 in-store veterinary hospitals. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.