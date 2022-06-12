Comparing NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NMTC) and Its Rivals

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating) is one of 216 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NeuroOne Medical Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $180,000.00 -$9.95 million -1.27 NeuroOne Medical Technologies Competitors $1.15 billion $84.66 million -519.40

NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies. NeuroOne Medical Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 NeuroOne Medical Technologies Competitors 534 2946 7115 161 2.64

NeuroOne Medical Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 145.33%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 47.41%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies -6,946.06% -103.06% -93.51% NeuroOne Medical Technologies Competitors -748.20% -65.14% -19.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NeuroOne Medical Technologies competitors beat NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator for use with NeuroOne's combination recording and ablation electrode to record brain activity and ablate brain tissue using the same electrode. The company is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

