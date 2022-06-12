Contrasting Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) & ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) and Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ChargePoint and Wallbox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 0 5 9 0 2.64 Wallbox 0 1 6 0 2.86

ChargePoint currently has a consensus price target of $21.96, indicating a potential upside of 52.64%. Wallbox has a consensus price target of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Wallbox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wallbox is more favorable than ChargePoint.

Profitability

This table compares ChargePoint and Wallbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint -107.29% -53.96% -31.83% Wallbox N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

ChargePoint has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wallbox has a beta of 4.41, indicating that its share price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.1% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Wallbox shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of ChargePoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChargePoint and Wallbox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint $242.34 million 20.01 -$132.24 million ($1.00) -14.39 Wallbox $84.68 million 18.24 -$264.75 million N/A N/A

ChargePoint has higher revenue and earnings than Wallbox.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Wallbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

