Credit Suisse AG Has $5.41 Million Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 509,468 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 120,661 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the period. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $29,609.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,349 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $41,319.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,141 shares of company stock worth $344,254. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

