Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $8.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.50 to CHF 9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.0528 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is -4.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 204,139 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after acquiring an additional 36,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

