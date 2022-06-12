Critical Analysis: AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) and Its Competitors

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) is one of 41 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare AST SpaceMobile to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile $12.40 million -$18.97 million -10.86 AST SpaceMobile Competitors $3.29 billion $356.18 million 1.68

AST SpaceMobile’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile. AST SpaceMobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.8% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile -214.60% -20.08% -15.34% AST SpaceMobile Competitors -91.28% -63.89% -12.35%

Risk and Volatility

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile’s competitors have a beta of 1.29, meaning that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AST SpaceMobile and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00 AST SpaceMobile Competitors 122 424 605 19 2.45

AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 368.02%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 54.44%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

AST SpaceMobile competitors beat AST SpaceMobile on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile (Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.