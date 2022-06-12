Critical Analysis: Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) & Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Super Group and Genius Sports’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.56 billion 1.63 $279.07 million N/A N/A Genius Sports $262.73 million 2.28 -$592.75 million ($3.94) -0.76

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than Genius Sports.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Super Group and Genius Sports, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Genius Sports 0 1 8 0 2.89

Super Group presently has a consensus price target of $11.60, suggesting a potential upside of 120.53%. Genius Sports has a consensus price target of $15.89, suggesting a potential upside of 427.87%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Super Group.

Risk & Volatility

Super Group has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genius Sports has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Super Group and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group N/A 186.09% 41.47% Genius Sports -212.81% -40.24% -31.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Super Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Genius Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genius Sports beats Super Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Super Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Genius Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and measurement services for personalized online marketing campaigns; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

