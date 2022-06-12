Critical Contrast: Caribou Biosciences (CRBU) & The Competition

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) is one of 259 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Caribou Biosciences to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribou Biosciences -682.39% -27.80% -20.57% Caribou Biosciences Competitors -4,540.81% -65.14% -29.98%

62.9% of Caribou Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Caribou Biosciences $9.60 million -$66.92 million -2.80 Caribou Biosciences Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million 0.32

Caribou Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Caribou Biosciences. Caribou Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Caribou Biosciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribou Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00 Caribou Biosciences Competitors 555 3365 10063 145 2.69

Caribou Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $29.71, indicating a potential upside of 328.16%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 119.75%. Given Caribou Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Caribou Biosciences is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Caribou Biosciences beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The company also develops CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and CB-020, an allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration with AbbVie Manufacturing Management Unlimited Company to develop CAR-T cell therapies. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

