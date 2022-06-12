Critical Survey: Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) & Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) and Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Tantech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -915.04% -109.71% -85.69% Tantech N/A N/A N/A

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.75, meaning that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tantech has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Tantech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.59 million 11.70 -$14.29 million ($1.83) -1.21 Tantech $42.28 million 0.05 -$6.52 million N/A N/A

Tantech has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cyclo Therapeutics and Tantech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tantech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cyclo Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 623.98%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Tantech.

Summary

Tantech beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, it sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

Tantech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It provides pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand. The company also offers Charcoal Doctor branded products, such as air purifiers and humidifiers, automotive accessories for air purification, underfloor humidity control products, pillows and mattresses, wardrobe deodorizers, mouse pads and wrist mats, refrigerator deodorants, charcoal toilet cleaner disks, liquid charcoal cleaners, shoe insoles, and decorative charcoal gifts. In addition, it provides bamboo vinegar, a liquid byproduct for use in disinfectants, detergents, lotions, specialized soaps, toilet cleaners, and fertilizers, as well as in various agricultural applications; and trades in charcoal products. Further, the company develops and sells electric buses, electric logistics cars, and specialty electric vehicles, such as brushless cleaning cars, electric cleaning cars, special emergency vehicles, and funeral cars; and solar cells, lithium-ion batteries, auto parts, and electric control systems. It is also involved in the supply chain business. Tantech Holdings Ltd was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

